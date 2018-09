Demi Lovato’s family is urging that the singer stay away from Hollywood forever. Sources say Demi’s loved ones, including mother Dianna Hart, believed she was surrounded by bad influences in Los Angeles and want her to have a fresh start after she completes rehab later this fall. But Demi doesn’t agree and wants to stay in the area even though she is selling her home where she overdosed.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: