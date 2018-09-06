Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce Pens A Message To Her Fans: “I Love You”

Beyonce's message to the Hive is sweet

Leave a comment

Days after celebrating her 37th birthday, Beyonce once again shut Instagram down with a series of posts including one sweet message for her fan base, the BeyHive.

“At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years,” she begins. “I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive.”

See the photos and her cute letter below!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Beyonce Pens A Message To Her Fans: “I Love You” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 5 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 7 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 7 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close