Entertainment News
Breaking
Home > Entertainment News

Actor Burt Reynolds Dies At 82

Leave a comment
2007 Taurus World Stunt Awards - Backstage and Press Room

Source: Alexandra Wyman / Getty

Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82.

According to TMZReynolds died of a heart attack Thursday morning at a hospital in Florida, with his family by his side when he passed.

Reynolds starred in shows like Gunsmoke and Dan August, but rose to fame in the ‘70s for his breakout role as Lewis Medlock in Deliverance.

Reynold would go to have a long career and was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor his role as porn director Jack Horner in Boogie Knights in 1997.

Reynolds was married to Judy Carne from 1963 to 1965 and Loni Anderson from 1988 to 1993, with whom he shares his adult son Quinton Anderson Reynolds.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 5 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 7 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 7 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close