Big Blue Tailgate & Viewing Party – See Full Schedule Here

Our Boys in Blue are back!

Join us at Granite City downtown in Circle Center Mall every home game for their Game Day Brunch! It starts at 10am for every Colts home game! We will be giving away 2 complimentary brunches each week prior to kickoff and will have tons of other prizes to give away.

The entrance is located by the corner of Washington and Meridian! Go Colts!

Below is a list of the Colts home games this season:

Sunday, Sept. 9: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 30: vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

Sunday, Oct. 21: vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

Sunday, Nov. 11: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

Sunday, Nov. 18: vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

Sunday, Nov. 25: vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

Sunday, Dec. 16: vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET; FOX)

Saturday, Dec. 22, or Sunday, Dec. 23: vs. New York Giants (time/channel TBD)

