Is Kim Kardashian The “Kiki” Drake Has Been Singing About?

Kim Kardashian denied rumors claiming she hooked up with Drake. Specifically, the reality star denies being ‘Kiki’, the woman Drake raps about in his song, “In My Feelings”. The rapper refers to Kiki, Kim’s family nickname, and also the color of one of her KKW Beauty lipsticks. The other clue people on social media are using to connect the dots is from Drake’s collab with Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode.” Drake’s home is pretty close to Kim’s and the lyric goes … “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price.” Kim put the rumor to rest herself, commenting, “Never happened. End of story.” According to sources The two do have some mutual friends and are cordial when they have run into each other at events in the past, but they’ve never had a personal friendship or relationship. She’s never slept with Drake, before or after she was married. However, Nick Cannon fueled more Kim-Drake speculation during an interview on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle” when he said: “Stepping back as a fan, there is something real personal Drake holds over that whole family. Like, y’all don’t want me to let this out.”

