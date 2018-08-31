Indy
Home > Indy

EDM Superstar Kaskade To Perform At Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

Leave a comment
Kaskade Flyer

Source: Station Provided / Radio One Indy

EDM fans are you ready? Because electronic music superstar Kaskade is coming to Indy!

IMS made the announcement on Friday afternoon, stating that Kaskade will be performing Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Red Bull Air Race World Championship event.

Kaskade will headline a show featuring other dance music artists, which is expected to be announced soon.

“Our IMS fans enjoy the mixture of racing and music throughout the year at IMS, and this performance by Kaskade brings another global electronic music superstar to the Speedway for an event weekend,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The Air Race creates a unique, energetic vibe around IMS, and the show featuring Kaskade will enhance that atmosphere even more.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. (ET) Monday, Sept. 3 at IMS.com, with General Admission packages starting at $35 and Concert Pit package starting at $60.

Visit IMS.com to buy tickets for the Red Bull Air Race competition and concert and for more information and be sure to tune into Radio Now 100.9 for your chance for you to win tickets!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 month ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 month ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 5 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 7 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 7 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close