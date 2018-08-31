EDM Superstar Kaskade To Perform At Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

EDM fans are you ready? Because electronic music superstar Kaskade is coming to Indy!

IMS made the announcement on Friday afternoon, stating that Kaskade will be performing Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Red Bull Air Race World Championship event.

Kaskade will headline a show featuring other dance music artists, which is expected to be announced soon.

“Our IMS fans enjoy the mixture of racing and music throughout the year at IMS, and this performance by Kaskade brings another global electronic music superstar to the Speedway for an event weekend,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The Air Race creates a unique, energetic vibe around IMS, and the show featuring Kaskade will enhance that atmosphere even more.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. (ET) Monday, Sept. 3 at IMS.com, with General Admission packages starting at $35 and Concert Pit package starting at $60.

Visit IMS.com to buy tickets for the Red Bull Air Race competition and concert and for more information

