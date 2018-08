These parents gave their kid a phone that used to be a prostitutes, the Colts won their last pre-season game, and this man was arrested for what he did to a little old lady at Walmart.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: