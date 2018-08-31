Beyonce And Jay Z Have Been Giving Away Scholarships At Their Concerts!

Beyonce and Jay-Z gave away a $100,000 scholarship during their concert in Orlando Wednesday. DJ Khaled made the announcement as the student, Keshawn Morgan, was in the audience. He was shocked when he found out it was him who got the scholarship. He said, “I can’t believe this. I want to be a lawyer. I can’t believe I won this.” As part of their scholarship program, Beyonce and Jay-Z will award $100,000 to a high-school senior at each of the 11 cities where they perform during their tour. The awards go to students who have excelled academically in high school, but do not have the financial means to afford to attend college during the 2018-19 academic years. Recipients are chosen by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: