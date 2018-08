When it comes to beards, Joe of the Joe & Alex Show has one of the best beards in the city, which means National Beard Day is big deal on our calendars. However to celebrate, Joe decided to do something different and includes alcohol and lots of beard… well not Joe’s beard exactly but you know what I mean.

Watch the full video above and learn how to make your very own Black Beard at home!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: