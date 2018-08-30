Woman Gets Surprise Marriage Proposal Live On The Joe & Alex Show [VIDEO]

The Joe and Alex Show
Woman Gets Surprise Marriage Proposal Live On The Joe & Alex Show

It’s not every day that someone pops the question live on The Joe and Alex Show but that’s exactly what happen when Payton Cromlich decided to pop the question to his girlfriend Jazzi Barker live on-air.

The shocked bride-to-be, got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday morning, when she came to the Radio Now studio with the assumption that they were just picking up Florida Georgia Line tickets that he won. Instead she and Payton got invited into the studio to talk on-air, where Payton popped the question and Jazzi said “yes”!

Ladies, if your wondering about the ring, Payton did good, real good! See the engagement ring below!

Payton & Jazzi Marriage Proposal (The Joe & Alex Show)

Plus to top if off, Jazzi gets to take home a beautiful vase bouquet of red roses and baby’s breath from Eagledale Florist. See the pictures below:

Watch the video above to see The Joe and Alex Show first ever live proposal and congrats again to Jazzi and Payton, we can’t wait for the wedding!

