The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Pink’s Husband Took Their Son Out To Eat With Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease

Leave a comment

Is this ok to do? Pink’s Husband, Carey Hart, posted photos on instagram of their two kids, Jameson and Willow during Pink’s Beautiful Trauma Tour. He captioned a photo of Jameson covered in a rash and the second of Willow in the bath tub with, “Wanna know how glamorous tour can be? Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth and willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows.”  Hart also said, “I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a s—y look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs.” Fans criticized the couple, with one writing, “Pink I love you but why would you take him to breakfast looking like that? … People don’t know what is going on for all they know he has something contagious so it’s only human to be grossed out or at least concerned.” Another commenter wrote, “As a mom of 3 whose kids have had HFM a few times, I say that you made a mistake. HFM is super contagious and it’s not fair to knowingly expose others. … I don’t think it’s fair to pass judgment on the other patron. She likely was concerned for her own safety as well and probably concerned about your son.” Hart wrote in response to the first, “Are you serious???? You are what’s wrong with this judgmental world.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 month ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 month ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 5 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 5 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 7 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 7 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close