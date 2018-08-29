Pink’s Husband Took Their Son Out To Eat With Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease

Is this ok to do? Pink’s Husband, Carey Hart, posted photos on instagram of their two kids, Jameson and Willow during Pink’s Beautiful Trauma Tour. He captioned a photo of Jameson covered in a rash and the second of Willow in the bath tub with, “Wanna know how glamorous tour can be? Jameson has hand, foot, and mouth and willow has a 102 temp. Both kids laid up and mama @pink still has to push through and do shows.” Hart also said, “I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a s—y look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs.” Fans criticized the couple, with one writing, “Pink I love you but why would you take him to breakfast looking like that? … People don’t know what is going on for all they know he has something contagious so it’s only human to be grossed out or at least concerned.” Another commenter wrote, “As a mom of 3 whose kids have had HFM a few times, I say that you made a mistake. HFM is super contagious and it’s not fair to knowingly expose others. … I don’t think it’s fair to pass judgment on the other patron. She likely was concerned for her own safety as well and probably concerned about your son.” Hart wrote in response to the first, “Are you serious???? You are what’s wrong with this judgmental world.”

