Ariana Grande To Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Per Family’s Request

Ariana's performing at Aretha's funeral

Ariana Grande‘s show-stealing rendition of “Natural Woman” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon not only earned her rave reviews, it also caught the attention of the Franklin family.

The family has requested Grande’s presence as the Queen of Soul’s funeral on August 31 and want the Sweetener singer to perform!

Franklin was very fond of the 25-year-old singer and she’s now been added to a list of performers that include Stevie WonderFaith HillJennifer Hudson and more.

Franklin’s funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Ariana Grande To Perform At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Per Family’s Request was originally published on radionowhouston.com

comments – add yours
