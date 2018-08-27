Dummy of the Day
Family Hospitalized After Eating Wild Mushrooms They Found In Their Apartment Complex (Dummy of The Day 8/27/18)

A Mayor gets busted on social media, Family hospitalized after eating wild mushrooms for dinner and a Florida man threatens co-worker over music argument. Listen live to The Dummy of The Day weekdays at 8:45am on The Joe And Alex Show. Got a story I should use for the Dummy of The Day?

Email me JoeP@radio-one.com

 

