Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament In Florida; Multiple Deaths

Leave a comment
Super Bowl Preparations

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

According to Jacksonville Police, there was a mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida which ended in multiple fatalities. The shooting took place at a downtown shopping center at Jacksonville Landing in the GLHF Game Bar. The Jacksonville Landing area is an open shopping hub with many restaurants, stores and bars.

The shooting was streamed one twitch, while on goers were trying to watch the tournament on the internet.

Officials say one suspect is dead at the scene. 11 people have been confirmed shot, and 4 dead.

Click here to read more

Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament In Florida; Multiple Deaths was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 month ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 month ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 5 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 5 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 7 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 7 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 7 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close