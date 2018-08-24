Khloe Kardashian Has Given Tristan Thompson A Hardcore Ultimatum

Khloe Kardashian apparently has given Tristan Thompson until the end of October to earn her trust back and prove he’s no longer a cheater. Sources say the reality star gave the Cleveland Cavaliers forward a number of personal rules and demands including total access to his cellphone, password and pin numbers. She also spent big bucks to hire a team of private investigators and off-duty cops to follow his every move. The sources add that if Thompson can’t remain loyal and earn her trust back by the end of October, she’s kicking him out and raising their daughter by herself.

