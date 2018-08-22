We won’t have to wait long before Ariana Grande officially becomes Mrs. Pete Davidson.

The Sweetner singer appeared on Good Morning America this morning to reveal when she and the comedian are going to tie the knot!

“My friends and I, my mom and everybody have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. It’s really fun,” she said, holding back tears. “I work so much, I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m gonna cry. I’m just so excited.”

She added, “We’re going to take our time to plan it. It’s next year.”

FULL INTERVIEW: @ArianaGrande one-on-one with @michaelstrahan! She confirms a #Sweetener tour, talks fiancé Pete Davidson and dishes on living her best life: https://t.co/zYJ7C1h65Z pic.twitter.com/ITN9o08iWZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 22, 2018

Ariana also discussed how she knew Pete was “the one.” “It’s just like a feeling, you know?” the “God Is a Woman” singer gushed about her bae before laughing to herself, adding, “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.’”

“You just feel it,” she continued. “He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful…”

They’re definitely in the honeymoon phase and still are heavy on the PDA but the two seem to be genuinely in love. When she was accepting her VMA on Monday night for Best Pop Video, Grande said, “Pete Davidson, thank you for existing.”

Ariana Grande Plans To Marry Pete Davidson In 2019 was originally published on radionowhouston.com

