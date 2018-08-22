Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande Plans To Marry Pete Davidson In 2019

Ariana reveals wedding plans: "It's Next Year"

Leave a comment

We won’t have to wait long before Ariana Grande officially becomes Mrs. Pete Davidson.

The Sweetner singer appeared on Good Morning America this morning to reveal when she and the comedian are going to tie the knot!

“My friends and I, my mom and everybody have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. It’s really fun,” she said, holding back tears. “I work so much, I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m gonna cry. I’m just so excited.”

She added, “We’re going to take our time to plan it. It’s next year.”

Ariana also discussed how she knew Pete was “the one.” “It’s just like a feeling, you know?” the “God Is a Woman” singer gushed about her bae before laughing to herself, adding, “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.’”

“You just feel it,” she continued. “He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful…”

They’re definitely in the honeymoon phase and still are heavy on the PDA but the two seem to be genuinely in love. When she was accepting her VMA on Monday night for Best Pop Video, Grande said, “Pete Davidson, thank you for existing.”

Ariana Grande Plans To Marry Pete Davidson In 2019 was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 month ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 month ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 5 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 7 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 7 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close