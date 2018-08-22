Entertainment News
Is A Nicki Minaj + BTS Collaboration On The Way?

2017 American Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Nicki Minaj and BTS collaboration? It coming thanks to a little slip up from Shazam!

The online celebrity outlet Pop Crave made the discovery on Wednesday when it revealed inadvertently through the popular song-identifying app that the Queen rapper would appear on BTS’ upcoming single, “Idol.” The K-Pop group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment only stoked fans anticipation for the track when they posted the teaser video to the song as it is the next single from the band’s smash album, Love Yourself: Answer.

Of course, it sent one BTS Army member into a frenzy.

All this is supposedly happening on Friday, leaving both the Barbz and BTS Armies in full preparation mode for the massive BTS x Nicki Minaj takeover. Why Friday? Because that’s when the video for “Idol” premieres. Watch the teaser below!

