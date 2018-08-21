Entertainment News
Watch 2018 MTV VMA’s Full Video Performances

Travis Scott, Jennifer Lopez shut the VMAs down

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards went down last night and for the most part it was a spectacle free night. Well, outside of whatever Aretha Franklin tribute that was from Madonna.

Some of the highlights included Travis Scott breaking off NYC with a medley of Astroworld tracks including “Stop Trying To Be God” and “Sicko Mode.” Jennifer Lopez made sure you at least knew why she was getting the MTV Vanguard award as she broke out some of her 2000s bops in “Ain’t It Funny” and “I’m Real” and Nicki Minaj told everyone to bow at her feet as she performed “Majesty,” “Barbie Dreams” and more.

Oh – and Travis didn’t forget to mention that Astroworld was the No. 1 album in the country.

Missed any of the performances last night? We got you covered.

NICKI MINAJ “MAJESTY,” “BARBIE DREAMS” & “FEFE”

LOGIC & RYAN TEDDER “ONE DAY”

TRAVIS SCOTT “STARGAZING,” “STOP TRYING TO BE GOD,” “SICKO MODE”

ARIANA GRANDE “GOD IS A WOMAN”

JENNIFER LOPEZ

