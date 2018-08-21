Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kevin Hart Roasts Lil Pump & Lil Xan For Their Face Tattoos During VMA Speech

Just For Laughs Comedy Festival 2016

Source: GP Images / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

“Stop writing on your face, it’s stupid. You’re not going to get a job if this shit don’t work out, stop it” – Kevin Hart.

During Monday night’s Video Music Awards, Kevin Hart & fellow Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish opened up the night’s event with a little comedic relief. From poking fun at DJ Khaled & the Jersey Shore to making fun of celebrity engagements & mispronouncing Camila Cabello’s name, Hart & Haddish tried to get a rise out the crowd with a nice roast session, but arguably the best dig was saved for Lil Pump & Lil Xan.

Kevin Hart decided to make fun of Pump & Lil Xan for having face tattoos, saying they’ll never get a job in the real world if music doesn’t work out.

Kevin Hart Roasts Lil Pump & Lil Xan For Their Face Tattoos During VMA Speech was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

