Nicki Minaj Can't Accept Failure; Blames Kylie Jenner's New Baby For Low Album Sales

Nicki Minaj is blaming Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi for Travis Scott’s victory over her on the charts. Nicki is mad because she thought she would be on top of the Billboard Chart wit her new album, “Queen,” but Travis has the number 1 spot with his album, “Astroworld.” Nicki came in at number 2. Nicki believes Travis cheated because he’s using his baby and baby mama to fuel interest in his album.  She went ham over Kylie’s post 3 days ago where she posted Travis’ tour art with the caption, “me and storm ready for tour. shop.travisscott.com.” Nicki claims Travis sold more than 50,000 units off Kylie’s post, which spiked his overall album sales. Nicki then tweeted, “He knows he doesn’t have the number 1 album this week. I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing.”

