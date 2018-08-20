Winona Ryder Thinks Her And Keanu Reeves Might Be Married FOR REAL!

Twenty-six years after costarring in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” Winona Ryder wonders if she and her leading man, Keanu Reeves, accidentally got married for real while shooting their characters’ wedding. Ryder told Entertainment Weekly, “I swear to God I think we’re married in real life. “In that scene, the director used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married.” When they reconnected on the set of the new film “Destination Wedding,” she reminded him that they each said “yes” to the “Do you take…?” question while filming with that ordained priest. “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day,” she said, to which Reeves deduced, “Oh, my gosh, we’re married.” It’s more than a little likely that they were just pulling each other’s leg.

