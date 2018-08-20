Entertainment News
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Make Their Engagement Official! [PHOTOS]

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and family go out to dinner at the JW Marriott

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have confirmed their engagement after a month of speculation.

The couple confirmed their relationship status Saturday by each posting the same romantic engagement photo to Instagram.

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas captioned his post, while Chopra, wrote “Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” on her post. See their posts below:

People previously reported that Chopra and Jonas began dating in May and got engaged in London on Chopra’s 36th birthday on July 18. According to reports, Chopra and Jonas celebrated their engagement with their families in Mumbai this weekend, wearing traditional Indian clothing.

Congrats to the happy couple, we can’t wait for the wedding!

