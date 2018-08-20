Joe's Need To Know News
Home > Joe's Need To Know News

Woman Rescued 10 Hours After Falling Off Cruise Ship Into The Sea – JNTKN 8/20/18

Leave a comment

Long time Colts play by play man Bob Lamey has retired after 32 years with the team. Here’s one of our favorite calls.

Tonight’s the colts kickoff preseason play at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

A British woman was pulled from the Adriatic Sea 10 hours after falling from a cruise ship.  She says she survived by singing and her yoga fitness.  She fell from the seventh deck of the Norwegian Star 60 miles off the Croatian coast as it headed towards Venice on Saturday.

Al Sharpton screwed up The Famous Aretha Franklin Song “Respect” MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” host Rev. Al Sharpton called on President Trump to be respectful in his comments toward women but inadvertently misquoted legendary singer Aretha Franklin’s most famous lyric from “Respect”.

Cards against humanity is hiring. The job pays $40 an hour and you will be able to work remotely from home. send your best 15 white cards and five best black cards by August 31.  Click Here for the  Cards Against Humanity job listing.

 

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

 

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

al , alex , aretha , Cheese , colts , football , franklin , From , joe , joeandalexshow , joesneedtoknownews , national radio day , Omarosa , podcast , rescued , respect , sea , sharpton , Spider , trump , UK , woman

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 month ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 month ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 5 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 7 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 7 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close