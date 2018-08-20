Woman Rescued 10 Hours After Falling Off Cruise Ship Into The Sea – JNTKN 8/20/18

Happy #NationalRadioDay to my fellow broadcasting brothers and sisters. Also thanks to everyone that listens to the @JoeAndAlexShow. pic.twitter.com/iI7aVAf3kj — Joe Pesh | The Joe And Alex Show (@JoePeshRadio) August 20, 2018

Long time Colts play by play man Bob Lamey has retired after 32 years with the team. Here’s one of our favorite calls.

Tonight’s the colts kickoff preseason play at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

A British woman was pulled from the Adriatic Sea 10 hours after falling from a cruise ship. She says she survived by singing and her yoga fitness. She fell from the seventh deck of the Norwegian Star 60 miles off the Croatian coast as it headed towards Venice on Saturday.

Al Sharpton screwed up The Famous Aretha Franklin Song “Respect” MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” host Rev. Al Sharpton called on President Trump to be respectful in his comments toward women but inadvertently misquoted legendary singer Aretha Franklin’s most famous lyric from “Respect”.

Cards against humanity is hiring. The job pays $40 an hour and you will be able to work remotely from home. send your best 15 white cards and five best black cards by August 31. Click Here for the Cards Against Humanity job listing.

Archaeologists have discovered the world's oldest cheese inside an ancient Egyptian tomb https://t.co/jsJsA2UZ31 — TIME (@TIME) August 20, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

