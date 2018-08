This September, in honor of its 25th anniversary, Steven Spielberg’s original “Jurassic Park” will be back on the big screen across the country. Over 500 theaters will be participating in the anniversary screenings. Various showings will be scheduled for September 16th, 18th, and 19th. You can grab your tickets in advance through Fathom Events or directly from your theater’s box office.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: