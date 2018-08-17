Pete Davidson Asked Ariana Grande To Marry Him The Day He Met Her

Pete Davidson says, with Ariana Grande, it was love at first sight. The “Saturday Night Live” star tells GQ, “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow’. She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ ” Weeks after they began dating, he ended up popping the question with a $93,000 3-carat pear-shaped ring. So when will they officially tie the knot? So far, Davidson says they don’t really have much in the way of wedding plans — but the trip down the aisle is “definitely going to happen, for sure.” Ariana Grande predicted she would marry Pete Davidson the first time she met him at NBC studios. When she hosted “SNL” in 2016 she had a huge crush on Pete and said her friends would make fun of her for it. She said she left the writer’s meeting saying she would marry him. At the time she was with her backup dancer Ricky Alvarez and Pete was with Cazzie David.

