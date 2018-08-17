The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Pete Davidson Asked Ariana Grande To Marry Him The Day He Met Her

Leave a comment

Pete Davidson says, with Ariana Grande, it was love at first sight. The “Saturday Night Live” star tells GQ, “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow’. She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ ” Weeks after they began dating,  he ended up popping the question with a $93,000 3-carat pear-shaped ring. So when will they officially tie the knot? So far, Davidson says they don’t really have much in the way of wedding plans — but the trip down the aisle is “definitely going to happen, for sure.” Ariana Grande predicted she would marry Pete Davidson the first time she met him at NBC studios. When she hosted “SNL” in 2016 she had a huge crush on Pete and said her friends would make fun of her for it. She said she left the writer’s meeting saying she would marry him. At the time she was with her backup dancer Ricky Alvarez and Pete was with Cazzie David.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 4 weeks ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 4 weeks ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 5 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 6 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 7 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 7 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close