Crappy: Amber Heard Allegedly Pooped In Johnny Depp’s Bed During A Fight

Johnny Depp accused ex-wife Amber Heard of intentionally deucing (pooping) in their bed after an argument in the months leading up to their separation and nasty divorce. Heard allegedly soiled the bed as a prank after Depp arrived two-hours late for her 30th birthday party in April 2016. Sources claim the couple’s housekeeper found excrement/poo on the sheets after Depp stormed out of their Los Angeles penthouse following an argument. Allegedly, ‘strong photographic evidence’ links Heard to the reported incident, while the actress has since claimed the poop was left by their dog, Boo. A source told The Mirror: ‘Boo has some serious bowel control issues. There was never a joke, it wasn’t something done to be disrespectful. ‘It was an innocent thing, it’s what pets will do. We don’t have anything else to say. Ms. Heard is moving on and we do not want to engage in this nonsense.’

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: