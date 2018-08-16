Tim Tebow Is Making A Football Movie!

Tim Tebow and his brother, Robby, are producing a faith-based movie about a couple of brothers looking to overcome adversity through sports — one a track star, the other a football player. Tebow is also a Heisman Trophy winner who played in the NFL and is now a professional baseball player. He is executive producing with his brother Robby and others. The pic is in the final stage of postproduction and negotiations for a theatrical release are underway. “Run the Race” tells the story of brothers who have been abandoned by their father and are suffering from the death of their mother. When one suffers an injury that puts his football career in doubt, the other laces up his track cleats to resurrect their hopes and dreams of a better future.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: