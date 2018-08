Allegedly, the feud between the Kardashian sisters isn’t real, and it’s just to get ratings. Sources say the feud between Kim, Khloe and Kourtney which has played out on the new season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is staged.The sources say the fight is overly dramatic and they all knew they needed something big to start off the season to get ratings.

