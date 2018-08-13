Indy
Radio Now Friday Night HS Football Blitz

The Friday Night Blitz is back and RadioNOW 100.9 and the US Army are bringing you the Friday Night HS Football Blitz at Indianapolis area high schools! Each week we will be out at high schools hanging out with the students and showcasing Indy’s biggest and best Friday night games all season long!

IN THE U.S. ARMY, RESPECT IS EARNED EVERYDAY,  AND NOW IN ADDITION TO EARNING RESPECT YOU MAY QUALIFY TO EARN UP TO $40,000 IN BONUSES. TO LEARN MORE VISIT GOARMY.COM OR TALK TO A RECRUITER AT ANY OF THE FOLLOWING GAMES:

  • Friday, August 17, 2018 at 7pm-Speedway Sparkplugs @ Crispus Attucks Tigers
  • Friday, August 24, 2018 at 7pm-Pike Red Devils @ Fishers Tigers
  • Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7pm-Carmel Greyhounds @ Center Grove Trojans
  • Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7pm-Carmel Greyhounds @ Lawrence North Wildcats
  • Friday, September 21, 2018 at 7pm-Franklin Central Flashes @ Noblesville Millers

