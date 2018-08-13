Sam Smith Caught Saying He Doesn’t Like Michael Jackson

Sam Smith is being blasted by fans after he was caught on video saying he doesn’t like Michael Jackson. While on a fishing trip with Adam Lambert, Smith was heard on video saying, “I don’t like Michael Jackson but this is a good song.” Lambert deleted the video from Instagram, but several fans already heard the comment.

One fan posted on Twitter, “Sam Smith is over. What self respecting musician says they don’t like Michael Jackson?” Another fan demanded Smith make a public apology for his comments. Smith hasn’t commented on the video.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: