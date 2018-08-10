Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

Leave a comment
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Finally, Kylie Jenner is 21 years old today.

happy fucking birthday bitch

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

After years of seeming older than she actually is, Ky is officially old enough to drink, legally.

She’s already a mom, she’s already close to being a billionaire, so there isn’t much for her to do at this point besides maintain.

Check out our gallery of all the times Kylie looked way older than she actually is.

via GIPHY

 

Kylie

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

Continue reading Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age

Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 month ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 7 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close