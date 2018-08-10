The BTS Army has made me fall in love with K-Pop. I don’t know a damn thing that they’re saying, but their voices are like angels.

I encourage you to give different genres of music a try. It allows you to connect with different people from all around the world. Check out BTS’ new “Love Yourself” video above.

BTS Releases The Highly Anticipated “Love Yourself” Video was originally published on radionowhouston.com