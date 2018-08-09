Entertainment News
Iggy Azalea Says She’s Single After Revealing Romance With DeAndre Hopkins

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

If Iggy Azalea were on Facebook right now, we think it’s safe to say that her relationship status would read “it’s complicated”.

On Tuesday, while playing “True or False” on Y100 in Miami, she was asked whether she was dating the 26-year-old Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, to which she quickly answered, “Yeah, we’re in a relationship.”

However, on Thursday, Azalea posted on Twitter that she is “single”. See the tweet below:

Azalea followed that tweet up with few others tweets, station that she’s “going to be alone forever,” plus a pie chart titled, “Will i ever find the love of my life?”. See the tweets below:

comments – add yours
