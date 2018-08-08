Entertainment News
Carrie Underwood Reveals She Is Pregnant With Baby No 2. & Announces New Tour!

Carrie Underwood - 2018 CMA Fest Night Concerts at Nissan Stadium - Day 2

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Carrie Underwood has major plans in store for 2019 and includes a new tour and a new baby!

On Wednesday, the country music superstar announced she will be embarking on the Cry Pretty 360 Tour starting in May 2019. Then, she announced she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, 38. The couple also has a son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, 3.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well…yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond,” Underwood said.

 Her Cry Pretty Tour 360 will kick off May 1, 2019, in Greensboro, N.C. Underwood will play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada and will be bringing along artists Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Tickets for Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour go on sale August 17th and one of her stops is Indy!

That’s right, Carrie Underwood will be performing LIVE on June 16th at Bankers Life Fieldhouse! See Underwood’s tour dates below:

May 1 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

May 3 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 4 — N. Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

May 6 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

May 9 — Phoenix, AZ. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 11 — Las Vegas @ MGM Grand Garden Center

May 12 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

May 14 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

May 16 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

May 18 — Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

May 21 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center at Rose Garden

May 22 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 24 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 25 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 28 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 31 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

June 2 — Winnipeg @ Bell MTS Place

June 9 — Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena

June 10 — Ottawa @ Canadian Tire Centre

June 13 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

June 15 — Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

June 16 — Indianapolis, ID @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 18 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

June 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

June 21 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

September 10 — San Diego @ Valley View Casino Center

September  12 — Los Angeles @ Staples Center

September  14 — Salt Lake City@ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September  16 — Denver @ Pepsi Center

September  18 — Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

September  19 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September  21 — Houston @ Toyota Center

September 22 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

September  24 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

September  25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

September  27 — Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena

September  29 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

September  30 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

October 2 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden

October 4 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

October 5 — Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center

October 10 — Boston @ TD Garden

October 12 — Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena

October 13 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 16 — Cleveland @ Quicken Loans Arena

October 17 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 19 — Atlanta @ Philips Arena

October 20 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

October 23 — Memphis @ FedEx Forum

October 24 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 26 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

October 27 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

October 29 — Chicago @ United Center

October 31 — Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena

