Joe’s Journey Week 8

THE SCALE LIES Ok technically it’s correct, I’m up 3lbs this week but I know for a fact it’s water weight. The number on the scale does matter, but it can’t keep on controlling my mind so much that I constantly obsess and worry about it. – I know my body is changing and I’m also putting on muscle which weighs more than fat. I’m not focusing into increased strength and endurance and that my clothing is starting to feel looser. – If you struggle with looking at the scale to much comment with a 🤚 so I know I’m not alone. #JoesJourney

