Joe's Journey
Home > Joe's Journey

Joe’s Journey Week 8

Leave a comment

 

 

Week 1 June 20th started at 404.4lbs 
Week 2 June 27th weighed in at…. 399.4lbs, -5lbs this week, 5 lbs overall
Week 3 July 4th weighed in at…. 392.4lbs, -7lbs this week, 12 lbs overall
Week 4 July 11th weighed in at…. 392.2lbs, -.2lbs this week, 12.2 lbs overall
Week 5 July 18th weighed in at…. 386.8lbs, -5.4lbs this week, 17.6lbs overall 
Week 6 July 25th weighed in at…. 390.4lbs, +3.2lbs this week 14lbs overall
Week 7 August 1st weighed in at…. 381.4lbs, -9lbs this week, 23lbs overall
Week 8 August 8th weighed in at…. 384.4lbs, +3lbs this week. 20lbs overall
Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex , joe , joeandalexshow , joesjourney , Loss , podcast , Weight

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 month ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 7 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close