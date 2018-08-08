Joe’s Journey Week 8

THE SCALE LIES Ok technically it’s correct, I’m up 3lbs this week but I know for a fact it’s water weight. The number on the scale does matter, but it can’t keep on controlling my mind so much that I constantly obsess and worry about it. – I know my body is changing and I’m also putting on muscle which weighs more than fat. I’m not focusing into increased strength and endurance and that my clothing is starting to feel looser. – If you struggle with looking at the scale to much comment with a 🤚 so I know I’m not alone. #JoesJourney
Week 1 June 20th started at 404.4lbs
Week 2 June 27th weighed in at…. 399.4lbs, -5lbs this week, 5 lbs overall
Week 3 July 4th weighed in at…. 392.4lbs, -7lbs this week, 12 lbs overall
Week 4 July 11th weighed in at…. 392.2lbs, -.2lbs this week, 12.2 lbs overall
Week 5 July 18th weighed in at…. 386.8lbs, -5.4lbs this week, 17.6lbs overall
Week 6 July 25th weighed in at…. 390.4lbs, +3.2lbs this week 14lbs overall
Week 7 August 1st weighed in at…. 381.4lbs, -9lbs this week, 23lbs overall
Week 8 August 8th weighed in at…. 384.4lbs, +3lbs this week. 20lbs overall
Let's Connect online:
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio
