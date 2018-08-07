Beyonce Says She Has A “Mommy Pouch” After Giving Birth To Twins

The Joe and Alex Show
In Vogue’s September issue, Beyonce reveals that she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir via emergency-C section. She said, “I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month,” and many weeks in the NICU followed their birth.  She even describe her husband Jay-Z as “a soldier and such a strong support system for me,” during the experience. Beyonce also talked about what the surgery meant for her and how she embraced her “fuller” body. That wasn’t the case with her first kid, Blue Ivy, beacuse she said, “I believed in the things society said about how my body should look. I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it. Looking back, that was crazy.” She’s prepared to “go into beast mode” whenever she decides she wants her six-pack back, but for now she’s embracing her “little mommy pouch.”

