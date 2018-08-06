Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Demi Lovato Released From The Hospital, Currently In Rehab

Demi Lovato has been released from the hospital.

Leave a comment

After two weeks of being hospitalized following her July 24 overdose, Demi Lovato is now in a rehab facility after she was released from the hospital this weekend.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Speaks Out After Drug Overdose: ‘I Will Keep Fighting’

RELATED: Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Drug Overdose

The 25-year-old singer made her first public statement since the incident and told fans that she would be taking “time to heal and focus on [her] sobriety and road to recovery.”

According to TMZ, Lovato was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and reportedly took a private plane to the rehab facility, located outside of California.

In order to maintain the best support around her, Demi’s team has vowed to cut bad influences out of her life after she completes this latest rehab stint.

Demi Lovato Released From The Hospital, Currently In Rehab was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 month ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close