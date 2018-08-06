Joe’s Need To Know News 8/6/18

A major hurricane and an erupting volcano could be headed for a close encounter on Hawaii’s Big Island this week. Hurricane Hector became a category 3 storm yesterday, with 125mph winds. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hector was on a trajectory that could brush the southern coast of the Big Island late on Wednesday morning. That would put the storm on a virtual collision course with Kilauea Volcano. The volcano has been spewing lava from the current eruption for the past 3 months. Scientists don’t seem to agree on what will happen if a hurricane smashes into an erupting volcano. Some have a theory that low atmospheric pressure from a major cyclone could help trigger an eruption.

The FDA issued a recall on more than 145,000 half-gallon cartons of “potentially compromised product.” The affected product is Blue Diamond Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk, which is being recalled because it may contain real milk due to a “failure in the production process.” The company said, ”We make both dairy milk and almond milk … and some milk accidentally or inadvertently was entered into the batch of almond milk.”

Amazon’s Alexa has a new feature that may scare off potential burglars. Away Mode for the Echo smart speaker attempts to trick potential burglars into thinking somebody is home by playing long audio clips that sound like real conversations that could be happening inside. Users can ask Alexa to play Away Mode and it will play recorded conversations like a frustrated mom explaining to her daughter how to assemble IKEA furniture over the phone…. or two average guys talking about what makes them unique because they want to start a podcast.

A Walmart cashier in Burton, Michigan saw a customer get turned away from the store’s nail salon, so she took matters into her own hands. She said the woman got turned away because her hands shake quite a bit due to cerebral palsy. She said, ”I just wanted to make her day special. I didn’t really want her day to be ruined. That’s why I did it. And plus she’s a sweetie.” So, together, the two picked out some polish and relaxed in the seating area at Subway for a manicure. Harris has no qualms with the nail salon, but she hopes her actions inspire others to treat people with disabilities the way they would want to be treated themselves.

Amish Man Starts His Own “Uber” Service With His Horse And Buggy An Amish man in Michigan has started his own Uber service with his horse and buggy. Amish Uber charges only $5 for a ride. He doesn’t actually work for Uber and passengers need to wave him down with their hand, not a cell phone. So far, he said the service has been very popular and people enjoy the stories he shares with them.

A train hit a semi in Tennessee Friday, spilling thousands of chicken nuggets. a trailer carrying 39,000 pounds of Tyson chicken nuggets.

For some Purdue University Fort Wayne students, school will start at Holiday Inn. The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports that housing requests are 3 percent over capacity. Housing director Jordyn Hogan says overbooking could be the result of recruitment efforts. The university says it will accommodate up to 5 percent over capacity by putting students on the overflow list up at a nearby Holiday Inn. The school could spend up to $80,000 for hotel stays. Start-of-school on-campus occupancy has been less than 80 percent for nearly a decade. There are 1,100 beds in 13 buildings. Officials expect most of the hotel visitors to be moved into campus housing within a few weeks after school starts after the school determines how many students who registered for campus housing don’t come.

