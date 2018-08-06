The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Kurt Russell Defends Marvel Director James Gunn Over Pedophilia Tweets

Leave a comment

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Kurt Russell has defended Marvel director James Gunn over his recent firing by Disney, arguing that people have become a “little too sensitive” over the Disney director’s rape tweets. Russell said (to Variety), “It’s sad. But it’s a part of our fabric now, and I get it. But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people.” Last month, Disney severed ties with the 52-year-old director after the unearthing of dozens of tweets where he made light of pedophilia and child rape, homosexuals, the Holocaust, 9/11, AIDS, and Mexicans. Russell explained,  “You have to realize that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever you’re always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something which lead him to something that the world loves, which is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven.” Cast members haven’t directly addressed Gunn’s relationship with Huston Huddleston, a man convicted for possession of child pornography. It has also emerged that Gunn ran his own personal blog that he took down soon after his tweets went public, where he shared a YouTube video entitled “100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 month ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close