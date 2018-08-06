Kurt Russell Defends Marvel Director James Gunn Over Pedophilia Tweets

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Kurt Russell has defended Marvel director James Gunn over his recent firing by Disney, arguing that people have become a “little too sensitive” over the Disney director’s rape tweets. Russell said (to Variety), “It’s sad. But it’s a part of our fabric now, and I get it. But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people.” Last month, Disney severed ties with the 52-year-old director after the unearthing of dozens of tweets where he made light of pedophilia and child rape, homosexuals, the Holocaust, 9/11, AIDS, and Mexicans. Russell explained, “You have to realize that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever you’re always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something which lead him to something that the world loves, which is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven.” Cast members haven’t directly addressed Gunn’s relationship with Huston Huddleston, a man convicted for possession of child pornography. It has also emerged that Gunn ran his own personal blog that he took down soon after his tweets went public, where he shared a YouTube video entitled “100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves.”

