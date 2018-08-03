Steve Jobs’s Daughter Says “Success Turned Him Into A Demon”

Steve Jobs’ daughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs gives details about the troubled relationship she had with her dad in a new memoir called “Small Fry.” Lisa is 40-years-old now and reveals how her dad once told her “you’re getting nothing” she she asked to have his Porsche after he was done with it. She wrote, “Did he mean about the car, something else, bigger? I didn’t know. His voice hurt, sharp, in my chest.” Lisa also tells how Jobs refused to admit he named the Lisa Macintosh computer after her. He only came clean years later. She even writes about one of her last visits with her dad three months before he died. Lisa wrote that Jobs’ fell and she walked around the house, thinking to herself that she gave up on the possibility of a grand reconciliation. Before saying goodbye she went to the bathroom where she found the rose facial mist that she sprayed on herself. She went in to see her dad and told him, “I’ll be back soon.” As she was pulling away Jobs said, “Lis? You smell like a toilet.” Lisa also revealed Jobs’ success turned him into a “demon.” “Small Fry” will be out September 4, 2018 and is available for pre-order on Amazon.

