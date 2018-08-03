Ben Affleck And Matt Damon To Star In Mcdonald’s Monopoly Scam Movie

Ben Affleck is set to direct, and Matt Damon to star in a true crime story about an ex-cop who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game, allegedly stealing over $24 million dollars and sharing it with some co-conspirators who offered kickbacks to the mastermind. The story was featured in an article published in The Daily Beast several days ago. It opens in 2001 in Rhode Island, as a million dollar check is delivered to a man who said he’d won the $1 million grand prize after collecting Monopoly pieces attached to food products. A camera crew was dispatched to hear how the man won, and they chronicled his series of lies. They were FBI agents closing in on a sting that began with a tip about an “Uncle Jerry,” who’d sell stolen game pieces. Solid detective work unearthed Jerry Jacobson, a head of security for a Los Angeles company responsible for generating the game pieces. It led to a wide conspiracy that involved mobsters, psychics, strip club owners, drug traffickers and a family of Mormons who falsely claimed to have won more than $24 million in cash and prizes.

