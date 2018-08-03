Indy
Home > Indy

$30 Tickets To See Miguel Are Here & We Got The Plug!

Leave a comment
Miguel -- Majic Summer Block Party

Source: Kevin Rawls / Odyssey Garza / Majic 102.1

Miguel will be performing LIVE in downtown Indy on August 28th at the Old National Centre and just like you, we can’t wait!

General tickets are already on sale but we got a special deal just for you!

Starting at 10am on Friday August 3rd until Sunday August 5 at 11:59pm, you can purchase tickets for Miguel’s concert for just $30 at! However, to take advantage of this $30 deal you must CLICK HERE  to buy your tickets and use the special password: SUMMER

This deal is only available for a limited time, so get your tickets now and we will see you at the show!

Miguel Indy Concert Flyer

Source: Station Provided / Radio One Indy

$30 Tickets To See Miguel Are Here & We Got The Plug! was originally published on hot963.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 month ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close