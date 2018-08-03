Joe’s Need To Know News 8/3/18

The Indiana State Fair opens today through August 19th. Official’s expect up to 1 Million people to visit this year. For the first time, everyone coming into the fair will go through a stand-up metal detector. Officials say this is just one more way of keeping everyone safe.

Tomorrow, tomorrow, we love ya, tomorrow! The #IndyStateFair's only a day away! pic.twitter.com/S7uK5tVFr0 — Indiana State Fair (@IndyStateFair) August 2, 2018

Gen con is underway at The Indiana Convention Center. More than 500 exhibitors with an estimated 19,000 different events will spread throughout the Circle City. This year’s convention celebrates the 25th birthday of the worldwide phenomenon, Magic the Gathering. Gen Con is the longest-running gaming convention in the world now in its 51st year, and the 15th in Indianapolis

Gen Con 2018 kicked off today at the Indiana Convention Center! The 51st annual event runs through Sunday. Take a look! https://t.co/oktxH5CnlS — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) August 2, 2018

Apple became America’s first TRILLION-DOLLAR company yesterday when their stock passed $207.05. And if you’d invested $10,000 in Apple back when the Mac came out in 1984, it’d be worth $3.8 million today.

Minnesota police handed out 16,580 speeding tickets during a two-week crackdown in July, and some of the drivers had priceless excuses: One of the drivers, caught doing 99 mph, was making a frantic run for the border. He was trying to make it to Taco Bell before closing time. Another was clocked going 45 mph in a 35 mph zone because they had just borrowed a cake pan and was “excited to get home and start cooking.” A driver cruising along at 75 mph said he was just being cool. Literally. He said: “Trying to get air in the truck since the AC is broken.”

A black woman named Erica Conway who lives in Seattle recently needed a new password for her online account with her utility company and the temporary password they emailed her was . . . the N-WORD. The version that ends with an “a,” Erica says she was SHOCKED but when she called the company, the woman she talked to said passwords are automatically generated. And they probably didn’t screen out that word because “No one uses that word anymore.” Puget Sound Energy wound up apologizing but they swear it was a random, computer generated mistake and they say that from now on, they’re going to make sure their passwords are a mix of letters and numbers.

PSE customer upset over racist password in email https://t.co/k6z18QiYTw pic.twitter.com/GIome2iDut — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) August 2, 2018

A dad in Baton Rouge was at a grocery store on Sunday with his 17-year-old son, who’s autistic and doesn’t love being out in public. Then a 20-year-old employee did something most people would THINK was just a small gesture. The employee’s name is Jordan Taylor. And when he noticed the kid watching him stock the shelves, he could tell he wanted to help. So he asked him to. Then for 30 minutes, he showed the kid how to do it, and was really patient with him. And it turns out that was a VERY big deal for the kid. And for his dad who got it all on video. In the footage, you even hear the dad say it’s like watching a “miracle.” The kid’s older sister posted two videos of it on Facebook. In the second video, the dad asks Jordan where he goes to school. And he says he finished high school two years ago, but hasn’t been able to start college yet. So the sister started a GoFundMe page to help him with tuition. And in the first day, people donated over 50 GRAND. She and her mom are both special education teachers. And now she’s hoping Jordan thinks about pursuing it too. She says he obviously has a gift for it.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: