Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake Drops “In My Feelings” Music Video

Leave a comment

Drake pays tribute to the 504 with his new video.

Right on time, Drake comes through with all the New Orleans vibes for his “In My Feelings” video and he’s trying to get at Lala (“Kiki”) with a gold grill in his mouth and Phylica Rashad in the video as well! Check all the cameos including Shiggy himself!

RELATED: WATCH: Drake Releases “Nonstop” Video

RELATED: Drake Goes To The NOLA With “Nice For What” [NEW MUSIC]

Drake Drops “In My Feelings” Music Video was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 month ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close