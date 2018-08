Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The award recognizes artists for their achievement in music and film. Previous winners include P!nk, Rihanna, Kanye West and Beyonce. J-Lo is also nominated this year for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Music Video. The MTV VMA’s air live on Monday August 20th.

