The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Noah Cyrus Dating Rapper Lil Xan

Leave a comment

Noah Cyrus is dating Soundcloud rapper Lil Xan. Fans started questioning whether Miley Cyrus’ 18-year-old sister and the 21-year-old rapper were dating on Saturday after Xan posted a selfie with Cyrus captioned, “We ugly af”… with heart emojis. The following day, the rapper shared another shot of himself with Cyrus, but this time he can be seen sweetly kissing her on the cheek.  He wrote, “My baby girl.” Cyrus also went Instagram official, sharing a PDA-packed social media snap, which shows Xan grabbing Cyrus’ rear end.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 4 weeks ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 month ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 4 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close