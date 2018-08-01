Noah Cyrus Dating Rapper Lil Xan

Noah Cyrus is dating Soundcloud rapper Lil Xan. Fans started questioning whether Miley Cyrus’ 18-year-old sister and the 21-year-old rapper were dating on Saturday after Xan posted a selfie with Cyrus captioned, “We ugly af”… with heart emojis. The following day, the rapper shared another shot of himself with Cyrus, but this time he can be seen sweetly kissing her on the cheek. He wrote, “My baby girl.” Cyrus also went Instagram official, sharing a PDA-packed social media snap, which shows Xan grabbing Cyrus’ rear end.

