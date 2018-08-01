Joe’s Journey Week 7

Last week I gained some lbs but this week I bounced back 👊 . This week might have been the best I’ve felt since I started Joe’s Journey back on June 20th. My energy level is great, I can’t believe I’m saying this but my hunger has gone away, I actually have to make myself eat sometimes . Exercise has been getting easier, I have more endurance when I’m walking with Lindsey and the dogs, I biked 12 Miles the other day and would have went farther if my bud did hurt. And the big thing that has me focused now is weight lifting . I started a basic 28 day program that starts out with whole body and then as the weeks go on starts to focus on specific body parts . My clothing is also starting to feel looser and I’m moving in another loop on my belt. Theses are the non scale victories I’m trying to focus on . Follow me on the FREE MyFitnessPal APP Just search for joepeshradio. Also on IG and all Social Media @joepeshradio to connect . I lost 9lbs this week for a total of 23lbs since June 20th. #JoesJourney
Let’s Connect online:
Snapchat – JoePeshRadio
Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio
Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio
Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio