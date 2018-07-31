Joe’s Need To Know News 7/31/18

A lawsuit has been filed against the owners of the duck boat that sank in Branson, Missouri. The first lawsuit has been filed in the deadly duck boat disaster. Seventeen people died, including nine members of an Indianapolis family, on July 19th when a duck boat went down in heavy weather on table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri. The $100 million wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the company that owns “Ride the Ducks Branson” on behalf of victims’ families. The attorneys have litigated other duck boat wrongful death cases in the past. They claim the company ignored storm warnings and didn’t heed safety warnings about the boat’s canopies. The NTSB Miss Majestic report found that “the natural buoyancy of the passengers’ bodies forced them into the overhead canopy, which acted like a net to entrap them and to prevent their vertical escape.”

An ex-cop managed to rig the McDonald’s Monopoly game and stole millions of dollars. Since 1987, the game promised customers a chance to win prizes such as, vacations, cars or $1 million, but the game was rigged for 12 years by the ex-cop. The ex-cop got involved in the Monopoly scheme while he was working as director of security for Simon Marketing, the company that produced the game pieces. He began stealing the pieces and giving them to relative or distant acquaintances in exchange for a cut of the winnings and pretty soon his crime ring consisted of mobsters, psychics, strip club owners, convicts, drug traffickers and even a family of Mormons, who falsely claimed more than $24 million in cash and prizes. His role in the McDonald’s Monopoly game was uncovered in 2001 by an FBI sting operation and he was sentenced to 37 months in jail. People on Twitter are both fascinated and angry about this story, but there are even some users who think there should be a movie of this story.

Today is National Avocado Day, and Chipotle is giving away free guacamole with online and mobile app orders. For one day, Chipotle Mexican Grill won’t charge extra for guac as long as you enter the coupon code, AVOCADO. There’s a limit of one free item per customer while supplies last. The offer “requires regular-priced purchase of an entree, excluding kids’ meals.” July 31 also is National Raspberry Cake Day and National Mutt Day.

Wait for it. A post shared by Chipotle (@chipotle) on Jul 1, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

A guy in Alberta, Canada who recently legally changed his gender to female . so he could save about $840-a-year on car insurance. And in Alberta, all it takes to legally change your gender is a doctor’s note.

“Legally I’m a woman,” the man from Alberta told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, after successfully obtaining a new birth certificate that declared him female. “I did it for cheaper car insurance.” https://t.co/wGlIRxFKnt — The Times of London (@thetimes) July 31, 2018

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News.

