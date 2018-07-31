The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Says She Refuses To Read His Diary

Leave a comment

Frances Bean Cobain said she will never read her father’s Kurt Cobain  journal entries. Frances said the entries feel “too intimate” to read and she regrets her mother, Courtney Love’s decision to have them published in 2002. She continued:

“I know it was her way of trying to contribute his personal thoughts and I know that people really want to know that. I can’t imagine being dead and having people know my intimate thoughts. What an invasion of privacy.” Frances said she doesn’t know if her father would have wanted people to know his personal, deep, dark thoughts.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 4 weeks ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 month ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 5 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 6 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 6 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 6 months ago
01.26.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close