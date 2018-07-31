Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Says She Refuses To Read His Diary

Frances Bean Cobain said she will never read her father’s Kurt Cobain journal entries. Frances said the entries feel “too intimate” to read and she regrets her mother, Courtney Love’s decision to have them published in 2002. She continued:

“I know it was her way of trying to contribute his personal thoughts and I know that people really want to know that. I can’t imagine being dead and having people know my intimate thoughts. What an invasion of privacy.” Frances said she doesn’t know if her father would have wanted people to know his personal, deep, dark thoughts.

