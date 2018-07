Kanye West’s father, Ray West, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Kanye dropped everything to help his dad upon hearing the news. Ray is currently being treated in L.A., and sources say he’s responding well. They also say, for now, it looks like he’s going to be okay. The diagnosis comes just over 10 years after the death of Kanye’s mother, Donda.

